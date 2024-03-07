Harmony Montgomery's stepmother granted parole

Kayla Montgomery, Harmony Montgomery's stepmother, was granted parole by the New Hampshire Adult Parole Board on Thursday.

Kayla was the star witness in the Adam Montgomery murder trial last month. The Union Leader reports that she will be allowed to leave prison as soon as she completes several required programs, although there will be strict conditions attached to her release. She could be released in three to four weeks' time, the newspaper said.

She is serving an 18-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to perjury for lying during grand jury testimony about where she was when Harmony Montgomery was last seen.

In 2022, Kayla reached a plea deal to testify against her estranged husband, Adam.

Investigators believe Harmony was murdered in December 2019, though she wasn't reported missing for nearly two years. During the trial, Kayla testified that Harmony's body was hidden in the trunk of a car, a cooler, a ceiling vent and a workplace freezer before Adam disposed of it.

She also testified that Adam repeatedly punched Harmony in the head because the girl had wet herself and that he drove away with Harmony's remains in a rental truck in March 2020, and that he didn't say where he was going.

Adam was found guilty in February of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony.

The search for Harmony's body continues.