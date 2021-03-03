Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Haverhill

Large Police Presence in Haverhill, Mass.

Officials haven't said what took place, but a local man said he saw what appeared to be one of his neighbors choking another

By Katherine Underwood and Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large police investigation was underway in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Wednesday night. It appeared to be centered around a vehicle with a smashed windshield.

Police haven't given any information about what took place, referring questions to local prosecutors.

Officers from Haverhill and nearby Salem, New Hampshire, were at the scene on Fairview Farm Road, which is on the line between the two towns. Police had parts of the street taped off.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Vermont 2 mins ago

‘Sparkles' and ‘Fearless Frosty' Among New Plow Names Approved by Vt. Town

remote learning 45 mins ago

Photographer's Year of COVID Project Asks Kids, ‘What Are They Missing?'

A man who lives in the area said the incident took place between two of his neighbors, and that he ran out to the car to try and help as one appeared to choke the other.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I saw a car in the woods over there," Chris Heywood said. "I'm not sure how it got in there, but then I saw a man on top of somebody. It looked like he was just choking her or something."

He said that a Salem police officer arrived at the scene before he could and handcuffed a man. But there was no response from the person he'd seen being choked, according to Heywood.

"It didn't look good," he said.

This article tagged under:

HaverhillMassachusettspolice investigation
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us