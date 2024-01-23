Healey among 9 Democratic governors calling for federal immigration reform

Nine Democratic governors, including Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, are calling on the White House and U.S. Congress to make changes to the immigration system.

"As Governors representing over 100 million Americans, we write to call on Washington to work together to solve what has become a humanitarian crisis," the letter, led by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, read.

"The sustained arrival of individuals seeking asylum and requiring shelter and assistance, due to lack of Congressional action on infrastructure and policies, can only be addressed with federal organizational support and funding to meet the public safety and humanitarian needs of our local communities," said the governors.

They went on to say that global migration is at a "historic high" because of the ongoing conflicts around the world.

"States and cities cannot indefinitely respond to the subsequent strain on state and local resources without Congressional action. Communities along the southern border," wrote the governors.

Massachusetts lawmakers returned to Beacon Hill for the first day of the new session, and on their to-do list for the new year was addressing the housing and migrant crises, gun legislation and budgeting. They may also face a ballot measure to approve an audit of the Legislature.

"It is clear our national immigration system is outdated and unprepared to respond to this unprecedented global migration," they wrote.

President Joe Biden, according to the governors, put forward a $106 billion supplemental funding request last year to tackle the "immediate national security concerns."

"Those funds would provide support to federal agencies for additional personnel to increase border security, add staff to accelerate processing times and eligibility determinations, and increase removal proceedings for those ineligible to stay in the United States," read the letter.

The governors are asking Biden and Congress to "quickly negotiate an agreement on a border security legislative package" and for "federal funding for both border and interior states and cities receiving new arrivals" and "a serious commitment to modernizing our immigration system in the United States."

"We remain committed to working with the Administration and Congress to advance common sense solutions to fix our immigration system," wrote the governors.

In Massachusetts, Healey declared a state of emergency back in August as a historic influx of migrants were seeking help from the Commonwealth's strained shelter system.

A report released earlier this month by the Healey administration revealed that thousands of families continue to apply for placement in the state's emergency shelter system.