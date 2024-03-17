Healey, Driscoll and Swift appear as the DunQueens at St. Patrick's Day breakfast

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, former Governor Jane Swift and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll surprised everyone at the St. Patrick's Day breakfast when they came out in full Dunkings tracksuits.

"To Ben, to Matt, to Tom, just reminding everybody that now, Massachusetts runs on DunQueens" Healey said as she arrived.

Massachusetts runs on DunQueens 👑 pic.twitter.com/F0U73Gxp2U — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) March 17, 2024

One of the big hits of Super Bowl Sunday was Ben Affleck's DunKings commercial, featuring everyone from his wife Jennifer Lopez to close friend Matt Damon, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and rappers Jack Harlow and Fat Joe.

This commercial was the latest collaboration between Affleck and his beloved Dunkin’.

In September 2023, the actor teamed up with the coffee chain and Ice Spice for an ad that aired during the MTV Video Music Awards. In the short spot, the duo brainstormed ideas for a new drink name, vetoing Affleck’s suggestion of “Vanilla Ice Spice” before ultimately landing on Ice Spice Munchkins Drink.

Affleck appeared in several other ads for Dunkin’ in 2023, including a short spot in April where he was mistaken for his longtime friend and collaborator, Matt Damon.

He also appeared in Super Bowl commercial alongside his wife where he served as a drive-thru worker at a Dunkin’ location in his home state of Massachusetts.