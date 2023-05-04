Local

Celtics

Healey Trolls Pennsylvania Governor After Celtics' Blow Out 76ers in Game 2

The Massachusetts governor took advantage of the Celtics' big win to throw some shade at her Pennsylvania counterpart

By Marc Fortier

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was probably feeling pretty good about his Philadelphia 76ers after they defeated the higher-seeded Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their second round playoff series on Monday night without injured star Joel Embiid.

Before Game 2 on Wednesday night, Shapiro shared a funny video on Twitter showing a mock staff meeting. As his assistants go over his itinerary for the coming day, one of the people in the room is shown wearing a #5 Kevin Garnett Celtics jersey over his work attire.

"OK, what... Hold on a sec... Manuel, what are you doing in that jersey?" Shapiro says. "You know I hate the Celtics more than anything else. Just, can you get out, please? You can't be here with that. Out."

Manuel then exits the room.

"OK, sorry, go ahead," Shapiro says. "Better now."

Well, Manuel may wind up getting the last laugh, as the Celtics trounced the 76ers 121-87 in Game 2 on Wednesday night even with Embiid back in the lineup.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey weighed in on Twitter almost as soon as the final horn sounded, quote tweeting Shapiro's video and saying, "There's still time to delete this."

As of Thursday morning, Shapiro had yet to respond.

