Rough Playoff Losses Have Bruins and Celtics Fans Wondering If TD Garden Is Cursed

After a heartbreaking Game 7 loss on Sunday night that bounced the Boston Bruins from the playoffs in the first round, and the Boston Celtics losing their first game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, some fans have growing worries that TD Garden — the site of both losses — just might be cursed.

"There are absolutely things you can do to shift the energy for future experiences there," said Kristina Matias, a psychic based in Framingham, Massachusetts. "If there are people who have put negative vibes on our teams, or perhaps have set a curse, it would be important to protect your energy."

Matias says it all comes down to intentions, and Celtics fans have the right mindset going into Game 2.

"You can absolutely improve the outcome," she said. "I think as a group and a collective, the more positive energy we put on things, the better the outcome."

Late Monday, after two losses in two days, some on Twitter expressed concerns the TD Garden may be cursed. At least one wondered if the Garden should be rebuilt.

"If you just knocked that building down and created a new one, all the bad ghosts in there will just have a nicer residence to hang out in," said Steven Macek, a Boston-area medium. "You wouldn't want to remove all that amazing energy from past successes, the fans, the players, that is great great energy you want to keep there, what you want to do is remove sort of that low-lying energy."

Macek also says there is a real power in collective happy thoughts.

"The fans can really go in with just positive energy, forgetting about what just happened with the Bruins, not letting that take them over, just going in with 'We are going to win this game, Celtics are going to win,'" he said. "It is really just about the mindset and making sure that every fan brings that amazing positive energy to that venue to knock out that low-lying energy that may have bothered the Bruins."