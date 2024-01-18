Healey, Wu to testify on housing costs in Mass.

Massachusetts is known for being one of the most expensive states in the nation to live in. With the cost of housing continuing to skyrocket, two Bay State leaders are taking a stand.

Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu are set to testify at the State House Thursday, in hopes of garnering support for the Affordable Homes Act.

Healey wasn't shy to say Wednesday night during her State of the Commonwealth address that the cost of living in Massachusetts is still too high.

The governor and a coalition of supporters of her proposal, including Wu, will try to convince legislators to pass the largest housing bill in the state's history.

Massachusetts' governor looked back on her first year in office and ahead to the future in her speech Wednesday evening.

In her address Wednesday night, Healey pushed to pass the Affordable Homes Act, a $4 billion proposal, which was first announced in October, for first-time homebuyers, renters and senios.

This bill would create middle-class housing and bring down housing costs across the board.

Healey said the biggest challenge residents face is affordable housing. She said people are being priced out of their homes, rents are too high, and young people are looking elsewhere outside of the state to live. This is all part of a housing shortage that is decades in the making.

"This isn't just a few unlucky people. It's the heart of our workforce. It's the soul of our communities. It's the future of our state. We have to act and we have to act now," said Healey.

Meanwhile, state Republicans argue that the state's finances are in trouble and that there are other ways to help relieve the housing crisis, including by building more housing with public-private partnerships and repurpose old buildings.