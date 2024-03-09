Person in custody after heavy police presence closes Melrose street

A person was taken into custody after police descended on a home in Melrose, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

A stretch of Sylvan Street was briefly closed as Melrose police dealt with an emergency situation — it wasn't immediately clear what prompted police to come to the area, or if anyone was hurt.

The public had been urged to avoid the street between Lebanon and Linwood avenues, where Sylvan Street was shut down. The street runs along a corner of Wyoming Cemetery.

Within about an hour of announcing the street closure, Melrose police said they had a person in custody, and that while officers would continue investigating, "the scene is secure, safe, and traffic will be reopened."

"Thank you for your cooperation during this incident," they added in a social media post.