Here are the 4 most expensive Mass. zip codes

When it comes to the most expensive zip codes in the United States, 94027, in Atherton, California, takes home the gold medal this year, according to a RealtyHop report. However, Massachusetts also made it on that top 100 list.

According to its website, RealtyHop said it gathered 3.64 million real estate listings advertised in the country so far and then sorted these properties by zip codes.

"We then ranked these zips by median price, resulting in a list of the most expensive markets in the nation right now," RealtyHop wrote on its website on Nov. 9.

So, where are the four most expensive Bay State communities?

Boston's Bay Back neighborhood — 02199 — ranked number 17 with a median list price of $3,700,000.

Wellesley came in at number 77 with the median list prize of $2,225,000. Newton trailed behind at 78 with the median list price of $2,199,000.

Lastly, ranked at 91, was Boston's historic neighborhood, Beacon Hill 02108, with a median list price of $2,099,000.

As for Atherton, the median price there is $7,950,000. This is the fourth consecutive year the Silicon Valley town has topped the list.

California has 61 of the most expensive zip codes, according to RealtyHop's report. New York followed with 18 and Massachusetts and New Jersey tied for third place, each with four.

