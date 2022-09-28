Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Here's What the Police Report Says About the Streetlight That Fell on a Woman on a Boston Bridge

The light fell as a woman was walking on the Moakley Bridge, which connects Boston's Seaport District with downtown

By Thea DiGiammerino and Staff Reports

A pole fell on Moakley Bridge in Boston Tuesday, leaving a woman hurt
NBC10 Boston/Kathy Curran

A woman was hurt Tuesday after a light pole fell and hit her on a bridge in Boston. The NBC10 Boston Investigators found that someone had filed a 311 complaint with the city that reported a rotted pole in the area.

It happened on the Moakley Bridge, which connects Boston's Seaport District with downtown.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The bridge was partially closed Tuesday while the Boston Department of Works inspected other poles in the area, ultimately taking down 23 lights. Temporary lighting will be installed until new permanent lighting can go in.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

See the incident report below.

Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

BOSTON311Moakley Bridgestreetlight
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us