Here's what will replace Cafe Beirut in Jamaica Plain

A Korean chicken chain that has a handful of locations in the Greater Boston area is opening a new outlet, taking over the space where a Lebanese restaurant had been.

According to an article from the Jamaica Plain News, bb.q Chicken is planning to open in Jamaica Plain, moving into the former Cafe Beirut space on Centre Street. Once it opens, the new outlet will join others locally in downtown Boston, Allston, Kenmore Square, Cambridge's Central Square, Lowell, and Quincy.

Cafe Beirut closed in January after being in business for 12 years.

The address for the upcoming bb.q Chicken in Jamaica Plain is 654 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130. The website for the chain can be found at https://bbqchicken.com.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

