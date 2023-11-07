Massachusetts

Here's what you need to know before voting in Mass. on Election Day

One big piece of advice from the secretary of state is that if you still have your mail-in ballot — don't mail it in. That may seem counter-intuitive, but local elections have different rules than statewide elections, and ballots that come in after the polls close, don't count in local elections

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Voters will head to the polls in 80 communities across Massachusetts on Tuesday, with several cities voting in mayoral elections.

There are hotly contested races in Woburn, Revere and Gloucester. Haverhill and Melrose will be choosing a new mayor, and incumbent mayors in Medford and Waltham are also facing serious challenges.

In Boston, voters have the chance to reshape the City Council. At least four city councilors will be replaced after this election.

Councilors Michael Flaherty and Frank Baker did not seek re-election, while Ricardo Arroyo and Kendra Lara both lost in the preliminary election.

So, if you're one of the tens of thousands of people still holding onto your ballot, you can drop it at your local election's office, ballot drop box or just go in-person and vote.

In most locations, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, you'll want to check locally as some municipalities have slightly different polling hours.

