Here's where you can catch ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' in the Boston area

After one of the most successful tours of all time, Beyoncé is set to release her tour film across the world.

After filling out stadiums all over the U.S. Beyoncé is now bringing the experience of Renaissance to the big screen.

Here's where you can re-live the Renaissance Tour in your area according to Showtimes.com:

AMC Boston Common — 175 Tremont Street, Boston

AMC South Bay Center — 95 Allstate Road, Dorchester

AMC Assembly Row — 395 Artisan Way, Somerville

Coolidge Corner Theatre — 290 Harvard Street, Brookline

Apple Cinemas Freshpond 10 — 168 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge

Showcase SuperLux — 55 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill

Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place — 670 Legacy Place, Dedham

AMC Braintree — 121 Grandview Road, Braintree

Showcase Cinemas Woburn — 25 Middlesex Canal Parkway, Woburn

AMC Burlington Cinema — 20 South Ave., Burlington

Showcase Cinemas de Lux Randolph — 73 Mazzeo Dr., Randolph

AMC Loews Liberty Tree Mall 20 — 100 Independence Way, Danvers

AMC Dine-In Framingham — 22 Flutie Pass, Framingham

Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing — 1775 Washington Street, Hanover