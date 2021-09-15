Local

BOSTON

Here's Why Boston's Preliminary Election Results Are Delayed

Election officials said the issue had to do with ballots that were received inside 22 drop boxes around the city just as the polls closed Tuesday night

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

The official results are still slowly trickling in Wednesday morning in Boston's preliminary mayoral and city council elections.

The counting continued overnight at City Hall.

The issue, the Boston's election commissioner said, is that approximately 7,000 ballots were received inside 22 drop boxes around the city close to 8 p.m., when polls officially closed.

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu told supporters she's confident she has enough votes to make it through to the general mayoral election in November.

Election officials said they didn't have enough time to transport those ballots to precincts, so they had to be counted at City Hall instead.

"It's a manual process," said Eneida Tavares, Boston's elections commissioner. "You have to process every single ballot against the voting list for every single precinct before we can count it, and that just ensures that the voter didn't show up in person before we cast that ballot."

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, with 61% of precincts reporting, Wu led with 32% of the vote, followed by Essaibi George at 23%, Janey at 20%, Campbell at 19% and Barros at 4%.

Despite the incomplete number of votes officially tallied at the time, Wu and Essaibi George claimed they were the top two vote-getters on Tuesday night. Both held events to thank supporters Wednesday morning, with Wu speaking at the Forest Hills station and Essaibi George greeting residents at Mike’s Diner in Boston's South End. Janey and Campbell both publicly conceded.

This is the first time the vote by mail option has been available during a municipal election.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMAYORCity CouncilMichelle WuAnnissa Essaibi George
