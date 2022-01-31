High Carbon Monixide Levels Reported at Duxbury School

Fire officials are investigating high carbon monoxide readings in an elementary school in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

The Duxbury Fire Department confirmed crews were on scene Monday morning at Alden Elementary School, which is located at 75 Alden St.

The school's administrative office had “no comment” and referred questions to the district's superintendent. The school's principal and Duxbury superintendent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.