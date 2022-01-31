Local

Duxbury

High Carbon Monixide Levels Reported at Duxbury School

The Duxbury Fire Department confirmed crews were on scene Monday morning at Alden Elementary School, where high carbon monoxide levels were reported

By Staff Reports

Shutterstock

Fire officials are investigating high carbon monoxide readings in an elementary school in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

The Duxbury Fire Department confirmed crews were on scene Monday morning at Alden Elementary School, which is located at 75 Alden St.

The school's administrative office had “no comment” and referred questions to the district's superintendent. The school's principal and Duxbury superintendent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Duxburyfirefighterscarbon monoxideCOAlden Elementary School
