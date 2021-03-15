Local

Londonderry

High School Football Star Killed in Londonderry, NH Crash

Jacob Naar, 17, was a captain on the Londonderry High School football team

By Young-Jin Kim

police lights
NBC10

A high school football star from Londonderry, New Hampshire, was killed last week in a fiery crash, police said.

Londonderry police said Jacob Naar, 17, was killed Friday around 9:35 p.m. when his vehicle crashed at the intersection of Hardy and Hovey roads.

The Londonderry Fire Department arrived on the scene to extinguish the flames that had engulfed the car, police said.

Naar was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and no other vehicles were involved, according to police.

The Londonderry High School football team mourned the loss of Naar, a team captain, on Twitter.

The crash remains under investigation. Any one with information is asked to contact Detective Junior Garcia at (603)425-5924 or send an email to ngarcia@londonderrynhpd.org.

