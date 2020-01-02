Highly-Rated Burger Spot in Harvard Square Closes

It looks like one of the top-rated burger spots in the Boston area has quietly shut down.

A check on Flat Patties in the Harvard Square section of Cambridge yesterday indicated that it was locked up and dark while Felipe's Taqueria--which is on the same block and under the same ownership--was open and busy. A worker at Felipe's told us that Flat Patties had indeed closed for good, though there is no indication of that out front at the Brattle Street burger spot, and because it has no real social media presence, it is difficult to find out that it has actually shuttered. The closing of Flat Patties had been expected, however, as an earlier article here mentioned that its lease was up and it would likely be closing by the end of the year. The article had also said that the Asian sandwich bar Foumami had been looking at the space, and while it appears that that restaurant is still planning to open in Harvard Square, it is unclear as to whether it will move into this storefront.

Flat Patties had been located in the nearby Garage until moving to Brattle Street in 2010; it has received high praise over the years from food critics and customers alike, with our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants) awarding it top burger spot in the Boston area multiple times (the review being found at this link):

https://hiddenboston.com/FlatPatties.html

The address for Flat Patties was 33 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138.

[Earlier Articles]

Flat Patties in Cambridge's Harvard Square May Be Shutting Down Once Its Lease Is Up

Foumami to Open in Cambridge's Harvard Square

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[Related article from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): Fifteen Burgers in the Boston Area and Beyond]