Holiday rush begins at Boston Logan airport ahead of Christmas

With Christmas just days away, the holiday travel rush is officially underway.

Millions of Americans are making those final preparations before hitting the roads or taking to the skies. Thursday is expected to be the busiest day at the nation's airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In Boston, there were packed tunnels Thursday morning, as traffic started to form on the way to Boston Logan International Airport terminals.

AAA expects this to be the second busiest holiday travel period on record since the turn of century. It's why preliminary numbers for the Transportation Security Administration has them screening at least 2.5 million passengers Thursday all throughout the country, as air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Storms earlier in the week impacted many Logan passengers but now it's the calm after the storm. Many people NBC10 Boston spoke with Wednesday night said they really had no problems.

"Surprisingly, it went pretty good. I don't know if it's because it's middle of the week," said Jean Elnelki, who flew into Boston from Atlanta.

"Especially, when you are coming up here. Sometimes the snow catches you and you end up with delays but with none of that, it was a smooth flight," added another traveler.

The official holiday period runs from Thursday through Jan. 2, according to TSA.