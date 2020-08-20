Local

Hope for Patriots Fans? Mass. Officials Not Ruling Out Allowing Fans at Home Games This Year

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said Thursday that "we would be willing to look at the opportunity in the future depending on what the circumstances are"

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 29: Fans look on during a game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Massachusetts officials are not ruling out the possibility of fans at Gillette Stadium for New England Patriots games, they said Thursday.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who heads up the state's Reopening Advisory Board, said fans could be allowed to Gillette later in the football season depending on whether the spread of the coronavirus has slowed.

"We are not allowing fans through September, but we would be willing to look at the opportunity in the future depending on what the circumstances are. But there are a lot of factors that go into that," she said. "We're very pleased to see live games. It's fun to see the Bruins and Celtics play... Having fans in the stands is a whole different game, and we'll continue to monitor that."

