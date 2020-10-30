Hoping to Scare Off Tourists, Salem Adds Strict Rules for Halloween Weekend

Strict rules start in Salem this Halloween weekend in an attempt to scare off tourists that officials say could spread the coronavirus.

Despite the cancellation of all Haunted Happening events this year and the announcement of a series of new coronavirus rules in recent weeks, the popular Halloween destination continues to draw crowds.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

So the city added even more stringent measures this weekend to avoid a COVID-19 super-spreading event, including curfews for businesses, reduced train stops and parking spots.

Police will be stationed throughout the city to redirect visitors out of town. If that’s still not enough to deter non-residents, authorities will be ticketing and towing illegally parked vehicles.

Officials are even threatening triple fines for trick-or treaters and partiers.

While there are plenty of guidelines, there's no statewide mandate on how communities should handle All Hallows' Eve during the pandemic. Click here to see the guidelines for your city or town.

The last two weekends of October in Salem draw widespread attention for the Halloween spirit, but this year, officials are implementing measures to reduce crowds in lieu of COVID-19.

Downtown businesses are required to close at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, including museums and walking tours. Restaurants must stop serving liquor at 11 p.m. this weekend. The pedestrian mall may close if it gets too crowded.

A clamp down on street parking will be in place, banning any new traffic starting at noon Friday until Sunday, except for proven residents or downtown workers.

The commuter rail will skip Salem altogether Friday night after 7 p.m. and Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The MBTA garage is limited to transit riders only.