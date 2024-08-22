Bystander pulls person pulled from water at Hopkinton reservoir

First responders were working to save a person pulled from the water at Whitehall Reservoir in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, officials said.

A bystander who saw a person having trouble in the water about 5 p.m. got the person to an island and started CPR, according to a spokesman for Hopkinton first responders. A fire boat was sent to the island to retrieve the person as well as two others; they continued CPR on the way.

The condition of the person pulled from the water wasn't immediately clear.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.