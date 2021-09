One person is dead and a Southboro firefighter has minor injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Northboro, Massachusetts Friday morning.

Seven people lived in the home and six managed to escape, officials on scene said. The fire broke out in the two-story home on Maple Street, which was shut down between Ridge Road and Bartlett Street for some time. Police asked people to avoid the area.

Maple Street is shut down between Ridge Road and Bartlett Street due to a structure fire. Please avoid the area. Thank you — Northborough Police (@NorthboroughPD) September 10, 2021

No further information was immediately available.