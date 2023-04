A fire broke out early Monday morning at a home in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston, the city's fire department said.

The fire was at a home on Davison Street at around 12:45 a.m. Monday, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Companies working at a fire on Davison st. Hyde Park. Approximately 12:45 . 2 adults, 1 infant and 2 dogs were displaced. No injuries to report , the cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/LRcqrto1tg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 3, 2023

Two adults, an infant and two dogs were displaced due to the fire.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.