How much snow did New England get?

A late season winter storm has delivered snow, ice and heavy rain through New England. Saturday’s winter storm brought nearly a foot of snow to some spots of Vermont and New Hampshire.

Saturday Snowfall reports:

East Dover, VT: 4.7”

Wilmington, VT: 4”

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Keene, NH: 4.4”



Hillsborough, NH: 7.8”

Concord, NH: 6.7”

Barre, VT: 15”

Burlington, VT: 8.5”

Waterville Valley NH: 17.6”

Lewiston, ME: 6.3”

In Southern New Hampshire, sleet and freezing rain continued through Saturday night. At one point Saturday evening, 52,000 customers were without power in the state of New Hampshire.

Freezing Rain and Ice totals:

Falmouth, ME: .08”

Meredith, NH: .10”

Jaffrey, NH: .20”

Concord, NH: .28”

Where the air was warmer, heavy rain fell. Across Southern New England and Massachusetts, several areas picked up nearly 2” of rain.

Dedham, MA: 2.4”

Braintree, MA: 1.98”

Waltham, MA 2.29”

Townsend, MA: 1.58”

Gloucester, MA 2.18”



Boston, MA: 2.23” (That was enough to set a daily rainfall record at Logan Airport. The previous daily record was 2.22” in 2010).

As the rain and snow concludes tonight, colder air will surge in. Gusty winds from the northwest will pick up to 30 miles an hour throughout the day. Sunday morning brings wind chill temperatures in the single digits and teens. By the afternoon, with sun, high temperatures will touch 40°.