Some parts of New England woke up to heavy snow falling Monday, while others saw mostly rain.

Here's a look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across the region:

Massachusetts

East Longmeadow: 1.3"

Franklin: 2"

Grafton: 3"

Hopkinton: 2"

Methuen: 0.5"

Southwick: 5"

Westfield: 3.5"

Westborough: 2.9"

Connecticut

Bloomfield: 2"

Burlington: 4"

Staffordville: 2"

Rhode Island

Coventry: 1.6"

Richmond: 2"

West Warwick: 1"

Source: National Weather Service