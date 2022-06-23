Local

How Much Would Mass. Drivers Save in a Gas Tax Holiday? Use This Calculator to Find Out

Here's what it could mean for your wallet if federal or state government temporarily suspended the taxes at the pump

This week, President Joe Biden asked Congress to suspend federal gas taxes for three months, which would shave 18.4 cents per gallon off the price of gas and 24.4 cents per gallon off diesel fuel, as soaring prices at the pump continue to squeeze American families.

He has also encouraged states to suspend their statewide and local gas taxes.

See how much you might save if any of those things happen:

It’s unclear, though, if Biden can push his proposal through Congress, where lawmakers, including some Democrats, are skeptical or even opposed to the idea. Many economists also are wary of a gas tax holiday.

Worried about gas prices? Here are tips on how to improve your gas mileage while on the road.

