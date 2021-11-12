How to Donate to the Bundle Up New England Clothing Drive

With the cold winter season upon us, concern for our vulnerable community grows. As does the number of vulnerable citizens who need help to stay warm.

It's why the Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo want you to help us Bundle Up New England.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While you're out buying coats, hats and mittens for your holiday gift list, please think about donating.

All you have to do is open your phone to scan the QR code below, which will take you to the Amazon "Bundle Up" gift registry.

You can also drop off your new or like-new items at these participating Boston-area drop off locations:

The Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory: 281 Newtonville Avenue, Newton, MA 02460

Endicott College: 376 Hale St., Beverly, MA 01915

Old Navy Framingham: 1 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01701

Old Navy North Attleboro: 1250 South Washington St., North Attleborough, MA 02760

Old Navy Methuen: 90 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen, MA 01844

Old Navy Plymouth: 192 Colony Place, Plymouth, MA 02360

Old Navy Saugus: 1277 Broadway, Saugus, MA 01906

Our community partner, Cradles to Crayons, will distribute the coats to a network of over 300 organizations in our area, including shelters, schools and hospitals.

Bundle Up New England runs through March.