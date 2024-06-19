How zoo staff keep animals cool during a heat wave

With temperatures settling in above 90 degrees, the staff at zoos are focused on keeping their residents cool, and while the work is busy, it's also time for a little fun.

The bush dogs at the Stone Zoo took a dip in the pool in their enclosure. While not every habitat has such luxurious accommodations, Zoo New England says at their locations they put out misters and fans for some animals and make sure all of them have access to shade or indoor areas to escape the heat.

It's also the perfect time for an icy enrichment treat! At the Franklin Park Zoo, the gorillas were treated to frozen goodies made of diluted fruit juice and fresh berries. Ring-tailed lemurs enjoy frozen budgs, while lions and spotted hyenas prefer "bloodsicles."

According to Zoo New England, staff at both zoos closely monitor the animals during extreme temperatures for signs of discomfort.

A heat advisory is in effect for much of the area through Thursday evening. Temperatures in the Boston area are expected in the mid to upper 90s tomorrow with heat indices just over 100 degrees.