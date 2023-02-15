Human Jaw Bone Found on Nantucket Beach, DA Says

A bone, believed to be a human's jaw, was found Monday on a beach on Nantucket, officials said.

Nantucket police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office are investigating the discovery of the human remains, prosecutors said Wednesday.

More details about the bone weren't immediately available, including whether the person it belonged to is believed to have been killed.

Dr. Tim Lepore, who works as Nantucket's medical examiner, told the Nantucket Current he examined the bone and found it had two implants.