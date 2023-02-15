Local

Human Jaw Bone Found on Nantucket Beach, DA Says

More details about the bone weren't immediately available, including whether the person it belonged to is believed to have been killed

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A bone, believed to be a human's jaw, was found Monday on a beach on Nantucket, officials said.

Nantucket police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office are investigating the discovery of the human remains, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Dr. Tim Lepore, who works as Nantucket's medical examiner, told the Nantucket Current he examined the bone and found it had two implants.

