Hundreds of National Guard Members From New England Headed to Washington

The governors of five of New England's six states have said that they have received requests to send National Guard members to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont have said they'll be sending Guard members, while Massachusetts said Wednesday that it is still considering the request. There is no word yet on whether Rhode Island has received a similar request.

The head of the National Guard said at least 10,000 troops will be deployed in Washington, D.C., by Saturday, and an additional 5,000 could be requested from other states. The increase in requests for Guard members this week comes as officials brace for more, possibly violent protests surrounding Biden's inauguration.

Here's everything you need to know about what's happening, by state:

Massachusetts

Massachusetts is expected to send "a few hundred" of its National Guard members to Washington, D.C., for the inauguration, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.

"We've had -- and I would imagine this is true for many states -- we have had an ask from Washington to support a fairly significant request for guard personnel in our nation's capital and we're currently processing that," the governor said.

He said state officials are still discussing the request from Washington.

Baker said Massachusetts could decline the request if it felt it needed the Guard members here at home. But he said the request was for "an eminently manageable number" so he doesn't think that will be necessary.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., spoke to the National Guard on Wednesday as the House of Representatives began impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump.

New Hampshire

Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday authorized a request to send 50 New Hampshire National Guard members to Washington for the inauguration.

The request came from the National Guard Bureau.

“Ensuring a peaceful and orderly transition of power is of paramount importance to our nation,” Sununu said in a statement. He said the guard will be deployed “to protect and defend democracy.”

The guard will be sending soldiers from the 160th Engineer Detachment and airmen from the 157th Security Forces Squadron. They will be taken to Washington, D.C., on a KC-46 refueler based at Pease Air National Guard Base.

Maine

As many as 200 Maine National Guard soldiers are going to assist in the presidential inauguration, state officials said.

The decision, authorized by Gov. Janet Mills, is in response to the National Guard Bureau’s request for extra help. Maine is providing 175 to 200 soldiers.

“The National Guard has been supporting inaugural activities since the founding of our country, and Maine is no exception,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general. “We’re proud to join our brothers and sisters from across the country to support the peaceful transition of power and ensure the safety and well-being of our fellow Americans.”

Authorities in all 50 states are on high alert after an FBI warning that there may be violent protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Connecticut

Connecticut will send more than 100 members of the Connecticut National Guard to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday.

Lamont said he will deploy the members at the request of U.S. National Guard officials.

The deployment will include members of the Connecticut National Guard's Military Police and two patrol explosive-detection dog teams that are trained for police patrol activities and explosive detection, Lamont said.

“The State of Connecticut stands ready to help ensure the peaceful transition of power and protect our democracy,” he said.

The governor has also placed a C-130H aircraft and crew on alert status if they are needed.

Vermont

The Vermont National Guard said Thursday that it will be sending approximately 100 of its soldiers to support operations in Washington ahead of the inauguration. The Vermont Soldiers are predominantly from 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain).

“We swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard. “We are honored to play our part in securing one of the most time honored traditions in American history: the Presidential Inauguration.”

The Guard said it worked with Gov. Phil Scott to ensure Vermont could assist in the effort without impacting its support of the state’s COVID-19 response or other state needs.

“After the tragic events at our Capitol on January 6, we must do all we can to secure a peaceful transition of power on Inauguration Day," Scott said. "I am grateful to the brave men and women of the Vermont National Guard for their service and doing their part during this deployment to protect our republic and the democratic values we hold dear.”