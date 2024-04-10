Berlin

I-495 closed in Berlin due to rollover crash with injuries

The number of people hurt and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

Paul Craney

A portion of Interstate 495 in Berlin, Massachusetts, was closed on Wednesday afternoon due to a box truck rollover with injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a social media post around 2 p.m. that the crash occurred on I-495 north in the area of mile marker 67.3.

A medical helicopter is on the ground and I-495 north is closed. The number of people hurt and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Motorists should expect delays, MassDOT said.

This article tagged under:

Berlin
