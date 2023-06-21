Immigrants urged to beware of licensing scams

Undocumented immigrants preparing to apply for driver's licenses under a new law should be wary of third-party sites and bad actors that mimic, and excessively charge for, basic Registry of Motor Vehicles services, officials said Wednesday.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell joined with RMV leaders and immigrant advocates to urge caution ahead of the July 1 implementation of the Work and Family Mobility Act, which opens up license access to Bay State residents regardless of immigration status.

New applicants should only use the official RMV website, mass.gov/RMV, or visit one of the registry's in-person locations, the officials said. They should watch out for unofficial websites or businesses offering similar licensing services despite lacking any affiliation with the RMV itself.

"Customers need to be aware of individuals who may be trying to commit fraud impacting them with Work and Family Mobility Act transactions and other transactions," said Registrar Colleen Ogilvie. "Registry customers needing credentials should never pay someone for an RMV appointment. And customers should make sure they are using the official Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles website to conduct their business transactions. Everyone should avoid using any unofficial third-party websites that are offering RMV services to ensure that their personal and financial information is protected."

The RMV will never charge customers for address changes, access to forms, or to check the status of a license, registration or title, officials said. They also pointed out that in Massachusetts, the agency is called the "RMV" and not the "DMV" or "Department of Motor Vehicles," which could tip off users that a third-party site should be avoided.

"Immigrants who will become eligible to apply for a driver's license on July 1 may feel understandably eager yet unsure how to proceed. Unfortunately, these are exactly the feelings that scammers try to exploit," said Brazilian Worker Center Executive Director Lenita Reason and 32BJ SEIU Political Coordinator Chrystel Murrieta Ruiz in a joint statement. The RMV has been staffing up, translating road test materials and reaching out to immigrant advocacy groups ahead of the implementation date of the law, which survived a repeal effort at the ballot box.