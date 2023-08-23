We're getting an amazing new look inside what might just be Massachusetts' wedding of the year.

The marriage reception at Saugus' iconic Kowloon Restaurant has been the talk of Boston since it shut down the Route 1 eatery — the first time that Kowloon ever closed its doors for a private event.

While the couple, identified by Kowloon as Kayla and Jon, has kept mum about their extravagant wedding, images have started to leak out. This week, we saw that the theme of the reception was apparently local sports teams — many guests attended in their finest Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox and Bruins jerseys.

Contributed photos The first glimpse at a private event that shut down Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, Mass., over the weekend.

The new video was posted Tuesday and show's a drone's-eye view of the reception. The drone, flown by Harrison Hodson, zooms through the familiar entrance and the dining room, where guests clink their glasses together for a toast.

The camera flies back outside and then zooms over the outdoor dance party under strings of red lanterns, with a DJ watching over the whole thing.

The restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus closed dine-in service for the party, the first time it's done so for a private event since it opened 73 years ago. Takeout was available, but had to be picked up by 6 p.m. so the team could shut down the parking lot for the special event.

Bob Wong, one of the family members who operates the restaurant, told boston.com ahead of the wedding that it was the couple's idea to have the wedding there, “and we thought it was an opportunity to do something that would be totally different than we’ve ever done before.”

Function manager Lillian Moy worked with the couple for six months to organize their marriage, he said.