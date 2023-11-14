Initially met with controversy, Palestinian flag to fly in North Andover

As fighting escalates in the Middle East, so too does social unrest in the United States and in Massachusetts.

In North Andover, a Palestinian flag is set to be raised on Tuesday in the town common. But that move is being met with controversy.

This decision has been weeks in the making. Initially, when this topic hit the desks of the select board members, they tabled the vote all together. However, on Monday, NBC10 Boston learned the town voted to allow the Palestinian flag to be raised in the common.

A decision that ultimately was made to appease parts of community after the town decided to hang an Israeli flag the week after the Hamas led attacks on Israel in early October.

After seeing that flag fly high, a Bentley University student with an Egyptian and Muslim background living in North Andover filed a permit asking to raise a Palestinian flag for one month alongside it.

Her father told NBC10 Boston at the time that it was only "fair," saying that hanging only the Israeli flag is one sided and didn't give respect to both sides in this conflict.

Many of the Israeli community believe the Israeli flag was hung to show solidarity to an American ally, saying the Palestinian flag is only displayed at times of terror, and can be interpreted as a symbol for violence towards Jewish people.

The vote means the flag can be hung starting on Tuesday.