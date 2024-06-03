Injured hiker from Rhode Island rescued from NH mountain

An injured hiker from Rhode Island was rescued from a mountain in New Hampshire over the weekend.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they were notified around 6:30 a.m. Saturday of an injured hiker on the Mount Kearsarge North Trail. Mount Kearsarge is located about 28 miles northwest of Concord, within Kearsarge Mountain State Forest.

Cassandra Simpson, 21, of Richmond, Rhode Island, had slept in the Mount Kearsarge fire tower the night before and was hiking down the mountain on Saturday when she injured her left leg.

At 7:44 a.m., conservation officers arrived at the trailhead and began hiking up toward Simpson. They arrived at her location shortly before 9 a.m. After evaluating her condition, they determined that a litter was needed to carry her down the mountain. She was placed in the litter and the carry-out began at 10:15 a.m.

With assistance from volunteers with Lakes Region Search and Rescue and Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, the patient arrived at the trailhead at 11:39 a.m. She was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Conway for further evaluation. No update on her condition was available on Monday.

Fish and Game officials said Simpson was well prepared for her hike, which allowed her to remain comfortable and safe while waiting for rescuers to locate her.