New Hampshire

Injured hiker from Rhode Island rescued from NH mountain

Fish and Game officials said the hiker was well prepared for the hike, which allowed her to remain comfortable and safe while waiting for rescuers to locate her

By Marc Fortier

NH Fish and Game/Twitter

An injured hiker from Rhode Island was rescued from a mountain in New Hampshire over the weekend.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they were notified around 6:30 a.m. Saturday of an injured hiker on the Mount Kearsarge North Trail. Mount Kearsarge is located about 28 miles northwest of Concord, within Kearsarge Mountain State Forest.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Cassandra Simpson, 21, of Richmond, Rhode Island, had slept in the Mount Kearsarge fire tower the night before and was hiking down the mountain on Saturday when she injured her left leg.

At 7:44 a.m., conservation officers arrived at the trailhead and began hiking up toward Simpson. They arrived at her location shortly before 9 a.m. After evaluating her condition, they determined that a litter was needed to carry her down the mountain. She was placed in the litter and the carry-out began at 10:15 a.m.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

With assistance from volunteers with Lakes Region Search and Rescue and Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, the patient arrived at the trailhead at 11:39 a.m. She was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Conway for further evaluation. No update on her condition was available on Monday.

Fish and Game officials said Simpson was well prepared for her hike, which allowed her to remain comfortable and safe while waiting for rescuers to locate her.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 7 hours ago

New details released on deadly NH shooting involving police

New Hampshire 5 hours ago

Pilot rescued after crashing glider into tree in NH's White Mountain National Forest

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us