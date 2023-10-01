Injuries reported in Route 3 rollover crash in Chelmsford

A rollover crash on Route 3 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, resulted in injuries and lane closures on Sunday.

Information is limited but the Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the crash occurred on Route 3 southbound at Exit 84.

The right lanes were closed following the crash, MassDOT said.

There was no immediate word on the number of people injured, or the extent of any injuries.

Further information was not provided.