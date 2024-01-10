INTERACTIVE MAP: Thousands without power across Mass. due to storm

Thousands of New Englanders were left without power Wednesday morning as a powerful storm blasted the region.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 5,070 customers without electricity as of 5:30 a.m. The majority of the outages are focused in the eastern part of the state.

About 5,000 New Hampshire electric customers were also without power on Wednesday morning.

Vermont was the hardest hit, with over 26,000 customers without electricity as of 5:30 a.m.

Maine had only about 1,200 customers lose power, Rhode Island 1,000 and Connecticut 3,500.