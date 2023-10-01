Boats search overnight after small plane crashes into Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, NH

There was a search overnight after a small plane crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, New Hampshire, Saturday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Gilford Fire Department confirmed to NBC10 Boston that the single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into the water near Ellacoya State Park around 9 p.m.

That type of plane is used mostly for personal and instructional flights.

The pilot was the only person on board and headed for Laconia Municipal airport, officials said. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but authorities are likely in the early stages of their investigation.

Several boats were searching for the plane overnight, including state police marine patrol, as well as firefighters from Laconia and Gilford. There is no word at this point on whether those search efforts have materialized.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Ellacoya State Park is located on the southwest shore of New Hampshire's largest lake, and has 600 feet of beachfront.