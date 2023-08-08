Roads flooded across Mass., numerous vehicles trapped in high water

Heavy rains are causing flash flooding across parts of eastern Massachusetts on Tuesday morning, and multiple cars are reportedly trapped in flood waters in at least one area town.

Natick police said there is heavy flooding on Route 9 at Route 27, with multiple stranded vehicles. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and to avoid driving through flooded roads.

Heavy flooding RT 9 at RT 27 and also at Speen. Multiple stranded vehicles. Avoid these areas, expect detours and delays. Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas in your car. — Natick Police (@NATICKPOLICE) August 8, 2023

Flooding was also reported on Route 9 in Wellesley.

Some vehicles appear to be stuck on Route 9 in Wellesley after torrential rain just came down flooding roadways in this area@NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/Z4QKAm5FXc — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) August 8, 2023

Other areas of Wellesley also experienced serious flooding.

Very busy late morning commute. Numerous roads and homes flooded by the heavy rain. Multiple vehicles became disabled trying to navigate flooded roadways. Weston @ Cross St. remains closed due to standing water. pic.twitter.com/lceGHSt060 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) August 8, 2023

In Somerville, a driver had to be rescued from a flooded car on McGrath Highway.

#BREAKING: Driver just rescued from flood waters on McGrath Highway.



Woman transported to the hospital.



Expected to be okay.



Water is currently to the car’s roof. Somerville firefighters arriving just in time. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/CFZ2Nm45Di — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) August 8, 2023

Heavy flooding was also reported on Interstate 95 in the Newton-Needham area, according to Only In Boston.

Good morning from I-95 South in Newton/Needham. pic.twitter.com/huDEgXCgL5 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 8, 2023

More cars stuck in flooding on I-95 South not far from @NBC10Boston studios in Needham pic.twitter.com/sWSImZbT4h — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) August 8, 2023

And police in Lawrence said that Parker Street between Market and Merrimack streets is closed due to flooding.

Parker Street between Market and Merrimack is closed due to flooding seek alternate route pic.twitter.com/whwrtpbwc8 — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) August 8, 2023

Wilmington police said Lowell Street is closed to all traffic from Woburn to Cross street due to heavy flooding in the roadway.

Source: Wilmington Police Department

Route 9 in Framingham is also flooded out.

A car was also trapped in high water on Third Avenue in Needham, although other traffic was moving around it.

The MBTA reported at 11:17 a.m. that the Griggs Street station on the Green Line's B branch is temporarily closed due to flooding. All trains will bypass the station.

Green Line B Branch: Griggs Street station temporarily closed due to flooding. All trains will bypass this station. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 8, 2023

In Portsmouth, New Hampshire, firefighters reported that a tree was down amid a flash flood warning.

Engine 1 & Ambulance 1 dispatched to Middle Road where a tree came down. No injuries and no major damage pic.twitter.com/H66fEytenp — Portsmouth NH Fire (@portsmouthnhfd) August 8, 2023

Road flooding was also reported in nearby Exeter, New Hampshire.

Here’s a look at the water building up on Court Street in front of the fire station as the heavy rain continues. This morning’s torrential rainfall has prompted @NWSGray to issue a Flash Flood Warning for the Exeter area until 1:30 p.m. Be careful out there! 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/SbHoU0n9ie — Exeter Fire Dept. (@ExeterFire) August 8, 2023

Flash flood warnings were issued for parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island. Three separate tornado warnings were also issued in Massachusetts but they have since expired.