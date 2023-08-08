Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
SALEM

Man facing murder charge in disappearance of woman; search for her body ongoing

The woman has not been identified by authorities

By Matt Fortin

Salem Police
NECN

A Salem, Massachusetts, man is facing a murder charge in a woman's disappearance, according to local authorities, who said that a search is still ongoing for the victim's body.

Pablo Vicente, 33, has been arrested for the woman's disappearance and murder, Essex County authorities said, and he is due in court for an arraignment at some point on Tuesday.

The Essex District Attorney's Office and Salem police did not release the name of the woman who disappeared and is believed to have been murdered.

Police in Salem got a report on Monday that the woman involved "had been harmed," a news release said. State police detectives with the DA's office looked into it, and "developed further evidence of foul play."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional details were not released.

The DA's office said it would release more information when the situation allows.

More Salem news

SALEM Jun 22

Thousands of dead fish fill Salem Harbor near Pickering Wharf

SALEM Jun 9

Fatal crash involving motorcycle under investigation in Salem

This article tagged under:

SALEM
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us