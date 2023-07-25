Investigation underway after body washes ashore in Salisbury overnight

An investigation is underway after a man's body washed ashore in Salisbury, Massachusetts, overnight.

The Essex District Attorney's Office said a person walking along Salisbury Beach around 1 a.m. Tuesday noticed a body floating along the shoreline near 4 Ocean Front Drive.

A police officer responded and was able to pull the body from the ankle-deep water. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name is not being released pending a positive identification and notification of family members.

The death is being investigated by state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office and Salisbury police.