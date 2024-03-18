Boston

Irish firefighter in Boston for St. Patrick's Day charged with rape

Terrence Crosbie of the Dublin Fire Brigade is accused of raping a woman Friday morning at Boston's Omni Parker House

By Mike Pescaro

Omni Parker House hotel in Boston on Monday, December 15, 2014.
Matt West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

A first responder in Ireland's largest city is accused of raping a woman in Boston, where he traveled for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The office of Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday that 37-year-old Terrence Crosbie of Dublin has been charged with rape.

Prosecutors identified Crosbie as a member of the Dublin Fire Brigade, explaining that he flew in with fellow members Thursday.

A 28-year-old woman told Boston police she had been assaulted at the famed Omni Parker House hotel on School Street Friday morning, prosecutors said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Surveillance video showed Crosbie and the victim at the hotel and the Black Rose bar on State Street Thursday evening, according to the district attorney's office.

Authorities say Crosbie was initially scheduled to return to Ireland Tuesday, but booked a flight for 10:10 p.m. Saturday after police interviewed him earlier in the day.

He allegedly boarded an even earlier flight that was set to leave Logan International Airport around 7 p.m. before state police stopped the plane and removed him.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston 38 mins ago

Marking the 34th anniversary of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum art heist

Haiti 1 hour ago

‘No one is safe': Local pastor desperate to evacuate his family from Haiti

"As always in these matters, the willingness of the victim to come forward is crucial," Hayden said in a statement. "This victim deserves enormous credit for doing that in this case. I'm grateful for the alertness of police in finding out that Mr. Crosbie was attempting to leave the country before he could be held accountable for his actions."

Appearing in Boston Municipal Court Monday, Crosbie was ordered held on $100,000 bail. He was ordered to surrender his passport and not leave Massachusetts.

Crosbie is due back in court for a probable cause hearing April 16.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsIrelandSt. Patrick's DayDUBLIN
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us