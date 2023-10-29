‘It was total mayhem': Medway family remains stuck in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas War

It's been more than three weeks since the Israel-Hamas war began, and one Medford family still doesn’t know when they will be able to get back home.



Wafaa Abuzayda, Abood Okal, and their 1-year-old son have been stuck in Gaza for weeks. Now, they are desperately searching for a way to get out.

“We are almost out of drinking water today,” said Okal on Sunday. “I think we have enough to last us through the night and tomorrow we’re basically out.”

Israel expanded its operations in Gaza Saturday, sending tanks and infantry.

He says they spent six hours waiting in lines at different bakeries just to try to get bread.

“It was total mayhem like we expected and quite heartbreaking to see the amount of people lined up in front of the bakeries,” said Okal. “Hundreds and hundreds in front of each one…”

While stranded in Gaza, Okal and his family have been sharing a single-family home with about 40 other people. He said the sounds of airstrikes and bombs have become their new normal.

The family’s Boston-based attorney and close friend, Sammy Nabulsi, said he last heard from them Sunday morning. Nabulsi said it is getting more difficult to reach them as telecommunication in Gaza has been taken out.

“I’ve been emailing all week for more info,” said Nabulsi. “Nothing.”

According to a telecommunications provider, internet and phone connections have since been restored for many people in Gaza on Sunday.

Israel ramped up its airstrikes Monday in Gaza, where the death toll was rising rapidly, and the United States advised Israel to delay an expected ground invasion to allow more time to negotiate the release of hostages taken by Hamas militants.

However, Nabulsi said he still hasn’t heard a clear timeline from the U.S. State Department as to when his clients and the hundreds of other American citizens stuck in Gaza will be able to get out.

“I reached out to them on Monday,” said Nabulsi. “It’s very complicated but the bottom line and the communication continues to be they have no departure option for these people. No plan for these people.”

In an audio recording from Saturday, Okal said they haven’t received any new updates from the State Department on when they can leave. Despite this, the family said they are remaining hopeful it could happen any day.

“I think Gaza has reached a point where it does not matter where you’re from, how much money you have, or who you know,” said Okal. “Everyone is in the same boat in terms of the dire daily struggle to survive.”