beer

J.P. Licks, Lord Hobo team up for new ‘ice cream stout'

Iconic names in ice cream and beer in the Boston area are joining forces

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Big names in ice cream and beer are coming together.

Lord Hobo Brewing, based in Woburn, Massachusetts, and Boston-based J.P. Licks announced this week that they had collaborated on a limited-edition chocolate mint ice cream stout, which will be sold in stores and at select bars.

J.P. Licks will also be selling chocolate mint ice cream at all 17 of its locations.

"We are thrilled to join forces with another iconic Boston brand for this truly unique beer release, alongside an outstanding company like J.P. Licks," Aubree Karls, marketing director at Lord Hobo, said in a statement. "Chocolate Mint Ice Cream happens to be one of my personal favorite treats, and our brewing team has masterfully transformed this delectable dessert into a beer. It's the perfect adult indulgement."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"I am truly and joyously proud of our collaboration with Lord Hobo," added Vincent Petryk, owner and founder of J.P. Licks. "I feel like if I were in the beer business instead of ice cream, my company would look and feel just like they do! They are quite a kindred spirit to me — their vibe, their look, their unique look. I love their name and their look, the quality of their work, and their commitment to Boston. This was a natural partnership."

Locations where the ice cream stout can be found are listed on Lord Hobo's website.

The students aim to make Cookies and cream the official ice cream flavor of Massachusetts.

This article tagged under:

beerMassachusettsBostonjp lickslord hobo
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us