RI motorcyclist dies after crash on Jamestown Bridge

A motorcyclist has died from his injuries after a high-speed crash on the Jamestown Bridge in Rhode Island on Thursday.

Rhode Island State Police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jonathan Hopkins, of South Kingstown, RI.

Troopers responded to the crash on Route 138 east around 3:35 p.m. Thursday and found a motorcycle and Ford Transit van had been involved in a collision that sent the motorcycle driver to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. His death was announced Friday, according to WJAR.

Traffic was backed up for miles following the serious crash, which closed all eastbound lanes on the bridge, as well as one westbound lane. Police told drivers to expect delays.

Investigators have said they believe Hopkins was speeding as he wove in and out of traffic and then struck the rear of the Ford van in the right lane of travel, WJAR reports.

A 51-year-old New Bedford resident and a 48-year-old passenger who were inside the van were not injured in the incident. No charges were pending Friday against them, state police said, according to WJAR.