GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance to speak at Boston firefighters convention

The International Association of Firefighters is one of two major unions that have yet to endorse a candidate in this race

By Jeff Saperstone

JD Vance
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Vice presidential hopefuls are turning their attention on the Bay State and vying for an important endorsement.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance is in Boston Thursday, less than 24 hours after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz campaigned there.

Vance will speak at the International Association of Firefighters' conference. He was a late add to the schedule, as both parties are trying to get the union's endorsement.

Politico reports Florida Congressman Carlos Gimenez, the only firefighter elected to Congress, is set to introduce Vance Thursday.

Walz spoke to International Association of Firefighters' conference on Wednesday, a union that represents about 350,000 firefighters.

He spoke about his own experience as part of the nation's largest teachers' union, telling the group about what the Harris-Walz administration would do for first responders.

"When we're in office, we'll make sure you have all the resources and protections you need to do your jobs and your service is respected and that you come home safe every night," he said.

The IAFF is one of two major unions that have yet to endorse a candidate in this race.

A union official told NBC News it does not plan to make a pick this week.

