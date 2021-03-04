Local

BOSTON

John Barros, Former Head of Economic Development, Joins Race for Boston Mayor

Massachusetts State Rep. Jon Santiago joins three Boston City Council members running to replace Mayor Marty Walsh

By Mary Markos and Alison King

A former top official in Boston Mayor Marty Walsh's administration announced Thursday that he will run to replace his former boss.

John Barros, who recently stepped down as the city's chief of economic development after seven years in the position, launched his campaign at the Dorchester restaurant he owns with other family members.

He joins a field of declared candidates that includes city councilors Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu, as well as state Rep. Jon Santiago.

Walsh has been nominated by President Joe Biden to be labor secretary.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he is getting ready to work for the American people as President-elect Joe Biden announced him as his choice for labor secretary.

Barros, 47, a lifelong city resident, is citing his experience as a business owner, running a nonprofit, serving on the school commitee and leading the city's efforts to keep struggling businesses viable during the coronavirus pandemic as his qualifications for the mayor's job. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2013.

