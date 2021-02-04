Walsh Heads to Washington For Labor Secretary Confirmation Hearing

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh headed to Washington Thursday morning for a Senate confirmation hearing, the next step in becoming President Joe Biden's labor secretary.

Biden tapped Walsh, 53, for the cabinet position about a month ago. The Senate committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions is scheduled to take up the nomination at 10 a.m. Thursday. The committee's chair has said that Walsh will get swift and fair consideration.

Walsh, a former state representative from Dorchester, was first elected mayor in 2013. Also a former head of the union umbrella organization Boston Building Trades, he has a long history with organized labor.

Acknowledging his pending departure during what was expected to be his last State of the City address last month, Walsh said that he'll bring the city, "my heart," with him to Washington, and that as part of the Biden administration, he "will work to make sure it's the best federal partner Boston and America's cities ever had."

Walsh's move to the U.S. Labor Department sets the stage for what could be a wide-open mayoral race. He has said the transition to Boston City Council President Kim Janey, who would take over as acting mayor if Walsh is confirmed by the Senate, has already begun.

Meanwhile, the Boston City Council is preparing for his departure. Councilors voted Wednesday to forgo an otherwise required special election to replace Walsh if he resigns before March 5. The proposal allows Janey to remain as acting mayor through the remainder of the unexpired term.

A day before Walsh's scheduled confirmation hearing before a U.S. Senate committee, the petition passed with 12 votes in favor and a present vote from Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, one of three City Council members currently running for mayor.

The other two mayoral candidates, Councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell, voted yes. The change needs approval from the mayor, state Legislature and Gov. Charlie Baker to take effect. Baker has suggested that he would sign the petition if it reaches his desk.

A mayoral election is already scheduled for the fall.

In addition to Wu, Campbell and Essaibi George, Marty Martinez, the city's health and human services chief, is also said to be considering a run for mayor.

Other potential candidates to keep an eye on include Janey; City Councilor Michael Flaherty, state Sen. Nick Collins, Boston economic development chief John Barros and state Rep. Jon Santiago.