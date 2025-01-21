Josh Kraft planning to run for Boston mayor, according to reports

Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, is planning to run for mayor of Boston and expects to make a formal announcement sometime next month, according to multiple reports.

Politico and The Boston Globe both reported Monday morning that Kraft has made up his mind to run, citing sources with knowledge of his plans. NBC10 Boston has calls out seeking to confirm the news.

Kraft's entry into the mayoral race sets up a high-profile battle with incumbent Michelle Wu, who said in an interview last year that she expects to make her official announcement in 2025. Wu gave birth to her third child last week and has said she is not planning to take maternity leave.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn, the son of former Mayor Ray Flynn, had been considering a run as well but announced earlier this month that he would not seek the office.

Kraft is president of the New England Patriots Foundation and responsible for the family philanthropic initiatives such as the Patriots Foundation, the Revolution Charitable Foundation, and the Kraft Center for Community Health.

He previously spent 30 years with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, starting there in 1990 as a program coordinator at what is now the Edgerley Family South Boston Club.

State House News Service reported last summer that Kraft was working with Keyser Public Strategies, a firm led by partners Will Keyser, a strategist behind former Gov. Charlie Baker's campaigns, and Eileen O'Connor, who are married.