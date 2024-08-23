Judge denies Karen Read's motion to dismiss 2 charges

The judge overseeing the Karen Read case has denied her motion to dismiss two of the charges against her.

Judge Beverly Cannone issued the ruling Friday. You can read the full ruling below:

Read the Karen Read ruling:

Read's defense has said in moving to dismiss the pair of charges, including murder that five jurors have come forward — three directly to them — and confirmed the jury was only unable to agree on the manslaughter charge.

Read's next murder trial is set to begin in January.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.